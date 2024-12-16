The new video was shared by social media influencer Orry (Orhan Awatramani), who is close to the Ambani family, reveals Nita Ambani's unsuccessful attempt to avoid the haldi shower during the celebrations.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a lavish, six-day celebration that took place in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot on July 12 2024 in the presence of family, friends and eminent guests from around the world. Now a video from couple's haldi ceremony is going iral on the internet, where Anant Ambani is seen playing haldi with his mother Nita Ambani. Guests, including family and friends, were seen dancing and celebrating with bright yellow faces after being playfully smeared with haldi.

The footage captures groom Anant Ambani and his brother-in-law Anand Piramal playfully smearing each other with haldi and flowers, while family members cheer them on from the stage. Anant then focuses on his mother, Nita Ambani, who attempts to flee, clearly anticipating the haldi. However, her escape was unsucessful, and the video ends with Anant leaving her mother's face covered in haldi.

In the now-viral video Anant can be also seen unloading tub on Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, the haldi function was held at Antilia, the luxurious residence of the Ambani family in Mumbai, and attracted a star-studded guest list that included Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, among others. Orry's video highlights the lively atmosphere of the celebration, featuring vibrant dhol beats and plenty of dancing, showcasing the enjoyment of all the attendees.