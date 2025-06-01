Anant Ambani once revealed the name of the person who had always stood by him through all the ups and downs, and it's not his parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, nor his siblings Isha Ambani, or Akash Ambani. Check here to know.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, started his position as Executive Director at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on May 1, 2025. He is not only known for his professional achievements but also for his personal health struggles. From childhood, Anant has dealt with asthma and obesity, and though he lost a significant amount of weight, it returned, leading to online criticism.

During an interview with India Today, Anant Ambani once revealed the name of the person who had always stood by him through all the ups and downs, and it's not his parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, nor his siblings Isha Ambani, or Akash Ambani.

Who supported Anant Ambani during his battle with health?

Anant Ambani, born on April 10, 1995, credited his wife Radhika Merchant for being a pillar support like no other during his battle with health issues. He affectionatly called her “the person of my dreams,” Anant said, “I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals.”

The youngest heir of Mukesh Ambani also mentioned that Radhika has been a strong support during his health challenges. He said, "Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength.”

Anant expressed his gratitude for having Radhika and his family, saying, “They always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood. There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything. I have never paid attention to anything anyone says. It’s their job to gossip, but for me, my family and their support is of the utmost importance.”

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially tied the knot on July 12th, 2024, in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was a star-studded event at the Jio World Convention Centre.