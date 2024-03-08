Nor Anant Ambani neither father Viren Merchant, Nita Ambani's would-be bahu Radhika Merchant's champion is...

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's would-be bride calls this person her champion.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day-long pre-wedding celebrations. The event was attended by the who's who of the Indian film industry. There were also many prominent international guests like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and others.

The event was packed with various cultural events with performances by huge artists starting with Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Shreya Ghosal, and Arijit Singh. Amid the star-studded, glorious event, there was one moment that touched all of our hearts. It was a moment of pure emotion and a strong bond. When Anant and Radhika stole the spotlight to express their gratitude to the attendees and family.

After Anant Ambani's heartfelt speech, he handed the mic to Radhika Merchant. During her speech, she mentioned the family members for their efforts and gratitude. However, she chose the word 'champion' to describe only one person. It was neither her father Viren Merchant nor her would-be husband Anant Ambani.

Read: Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's twins are named Krishna and Aadiya, know the meanings of these names

She called her father-in-law, none other than Mukesh Ambani, a champion. Radhika expressed her gratitude to Mukesh Ambani for always supporting her in all endeavours.