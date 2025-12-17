Anant Ambani gifts Lionel Messi THIS luxurious watch, as expensive as Rolls-Royce Phantom, it costs Rs...

Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming's net worth REVEALED, why is this popular YouTuber going viral?
Argetina football icon Lionel Messi was gifted an ultra-rare Richard Mille watch worth Rs 10.91 crore, by Anant Ambani during his visit to Vantara.
Lionel Messi's recent tour of India has ended the long wait for fans, with the G.O.A.T. India Tour making headlines since his arrival. Despite mixed feelings about the event's planning, Messi experienced various aspects of India. During his meeting with Anant Ambani, Messi received a luxurious watch worth Rs 10.91 crore, which is as costly as Rolls-Royce Phantom.
According to reports, the Rolls-Royce Phantom has an ex-showroom price in India starting at approximately Rs 8.99 Crore and going up to Rs 29.20 Crore, depending on the variant and customisation.
After Lionel Messi's visit to the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani, Vantara, news emerged about a remarkable luxury moment. During the visit, the Argentine legend was seen wearing an ultra-rare Richard Mille timepiece. Observers noted that Messi had arrived without a watch, only to later be seen wearing a Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon 'Asia Edition'.
During his visit to India, Lionel Messi received an ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 003 V2 “Asia Edition” as a gift from Anant Ambani.— All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 16, 2025
This watch is one of Richard Mille’s early and most iconic models, which estimated market value is $1.1 million. pic.twitter.com/r4r1lZYG2K
This limited-edition masterpiece, with only 12 pieces produced globally, features a black carbon case and a skeleton dial. Valued at USD 1.2 million, approximately Rs 10,91,68,020, the luxury item drew significant global attention, symbolizing the close bond between Messi and Anant Ambani.
Adding to the occasion, Anant Ambani, known for his luxurious lifestyle, was seen wearing the Richard Mille RM 056 Sapphire Tourbillon, a unique creation valued at USD 5 million, approximately Rs 45.59 crore.
Messi's visit to Vantara was not just a meeting of two influential figures; it also carried deep cultural and humanitarian significance. In line with Sanatana Dharma traditions, Messi participated in Hindu rituals, seeking blessings before his tour.
Global football icon Lionel Messi made a special visit to Vantara. At the centre, initiatives traditionally begin with seeking blessings in accordance with Sanatana Dharma. Messi’s visit reflected this cultural ethos as he participated in traditional Hindu rituals, observed… pic.twitter.com/0JNiAbtlGW— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025
He was welcomed with folk music, floral showers, and a ceremonial aarti, accompanied by Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Messi also took part in a Maha Aarti and offered prayers through various pujas, symbolising unity, peace, and reverence for all living beings.
Global football icon Lionel Messi embarked on a guided tour of Vantara’s expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered young animals from across the globe. He also visited the green energy complex and the world’s largest… pic.twitter.com/jz0MdyRlKg— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025
The Argentina football legend then toured Vantara's vast conservation ecosystem, interacting with rescued animals. One of the most heart-touching moments came when Messi interacted with Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf, and engaged in a playful football enrichment activity. The interaction highlighted the universal language of play and compassion.
In a symbolic gesture, Anant and Radhika Ambani named a lion cub 'Lionel' in Messi's honour, representing hope and continuity. Praising Vantara's work, Messi said the care, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts were 'truly beautiful' and left a lasting impression.