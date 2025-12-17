FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

VIRAL

Anant Ambani gifts Lionel Messi THIS luxurious watch, as expensive as Rolls-Royce Phantom, it costs Rs...

Argetina football icon Lionel Messi was gifted an ultra-rare Richard Mille watch worth Rs 10.91 crore, by Anant Ambani during his visit to Vantara.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

Anant Ambani gifts Lionel Messi THIS luxurious watch, as expensive as Rolls-Royce Phantom, it costs Rs...
Lionel Messi's recent tour of India has ended the long wait for fans, with the G.O.A.T. India Tour making headlines since his arrival. Despite mixed feelings about the event's planning, Messi experienced various aspects of India. During his meeting with Anant Ambani, Messi received a luxurious watch worth Rs 10.91 crore, which is as costly as Rolls-Royce Phantom.

According to reports, the Rolls-Royce Phantom has an ex-showroom price in India starting at approximately Rs 8.99 Crore and going up to Rs 29.20 Crore, depending on the variant and customisation.

Anant Ambani gifts Messi watch worth Rs 10.91 crore

After Lionel Messi's visit to the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani, Vantara, news emerged about a remarkable luxury moment. During the visit, the Argentine legend was seen wearing an ultra-rare Richard Mille timepiece. Observers noted that Messi had arrived without a watch, only to later be seen wearing a Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon 'Asia Edition'.

About Messi's Rs 10.91 crore watch

This limited-edition masterpiece, with only 12 pieces produced globally, features a black carbon case and a skeleton dial. Valued at USD 1.2 million, approximately Rs 10,91,68,020, the luxury item drew significant global attention, symbolizing the close bond between Messi and Anant Ambani.

Adding to the occasion, Anant Ambani, known for his luxurious lifestyle, was seen wearing the Richard Mille RM 056 Sapphire Tourbillon, a unique creation valued at USD 5 million, approximately Rs 45.59 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Messi's Vantara visit

Messi's visit to Vantara was not just a meeting of two influential figures; it also carried deep cultural and humanitarian significance. In line with Sanatana Dharma traditions, Messi participated in Hindu rituals, seeking blessings before his tour.

He was welcomed with folk music, floral showers, and a ceremonial aarti, accompanied by Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Messi also took part in a Maha Aarti and offered prayers through various pujas, symbolising unity, peace, and reverence for all living beings.

The Argentina football legend then toured Vantara's vast conservation ecosystem, interacting with rescued animals. One of the most heart-touching moments came when Messi interacted with Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf, and engaged in a playful football enrichment activity. The interaction highlighted the universal language of play and compassion.

In a symbolic gesture, Anant and Radhika Ambani named a lion cub 'Lionel' in Messi's honour, representing hope and continuity. Praising Vantara's work, Messi said the care, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts were 'truly beautiful' and left a lasting impression.

