Anant Ambani, the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, is on a spiritual padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka ahead of his 30th birthday. The journey, covering over 140 kilometres, is filled with devotion, as Anant chants the Hanuman Chalisa while walking towards the Dwarkadhish Temple.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Anant Ambani is seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa while walking, surrounded by security personnel and followers. Speaking about his journey, he said, "The padyatra is from our house in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It has been going on for the last five days, and we will reach in another two to four days. May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us."

Anant also shared a message for the youth, encouraging them to trust in Lord Dwarkadhish. "I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember him before doing any work. That work will be completed without any obstacles. When God is present, there is nothing to worry about," he said.

Along with his devotion, Anant Ambani showed kindness to animals during the padyatra. In a touching moment captured in a separate video, he was seen rescuing a group of hens. The video showed him carefully holding one of the birds while making sure all were safely rescued. He even compensated the owner to make the rescue process smooth.

For the past few days, Anant has been walking 10-12 kilometres each night under tight security. He has also been stopping at temples along the way to pray and seek blessings. Having already covered more than 60 kilometres, he is expected to reach Dwarka in the next few days, completing his spiritual journey with faith and determination.

