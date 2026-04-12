Anant Ambani and Sydney Sweeney look similar? Internet shocked over 'uncanny resemblance'; netizens say, 'I'm actually tripping'

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In one of the most bizarre gossip of Internet, netizens are shocked over the "uncanny resemblance" of Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney.
In one of the most bizarre gossip of Internet, netizens are shocked over the "uncanny resemblance" of Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney. It all started with a photo posted by Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan, with a sweet wish on the 31st birthday of Anant Ambani on his Instagram. The photo got viral on social media, with netizens joking about the similarities in face features of Anant Ambani and Sydney Sweeney.
Internet was baffled after seeing both Anant Ambani and Sydney Sweeney in side-by-side comparison, as both had quite similar features. One user said, "somebody on instagram said anant kinda looks like sydney sweeney and i can't unsee it now." Similary another user wrote, "Anant is just bearded Sydney."
While one wrote, 'I'm actually tripping', highlighting how similar both of them look. Another user joked about Anant Ambani and Sydney Sweeney being the same person, and wrote, 'never seen Anant Ambani and Sydney Sweeney in the same room'. One said, "its just the eyes!"
Salman Khan shared an adorable birthday wish Anant Ambani, delighting fans with a playful picture on social media. Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a cheerful image of himself climbing on Anant Ambani's back. Both were seen smiling, capturing a light-hearted moment that reflected their close bond.
In the caption, Salman expressed his affection and admiration for Anant. "Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo... yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega ... long live my younger brother Anant... dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul," he wrote, suggesting that Anant has the potential to take the country to greater heights.