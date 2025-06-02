Anant went on to express his gratitude to Radhika and his family. “They always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood."

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant may not put their affection for each other on public display, but their relationship seemingly embodies a lot of love. While love doesn’t always mean being physically present, it certainly is supporting each other in every walk of life. Anant and Radhika’s relationship is a testament to true love which means that you are there to support each other.

Recently, Anant opened up about Radhika’s contribution to his life even before their marriage. The two dated for some time before tying the knot in a star-studded wedding celebration. Anant was diagnosed with asthma and obesity. During that time, he was going through the most difficult phase and everyone had turned away from him. He attributed Radhika to being the only person who was with him during these tough times. Though they were not married to each other both were dating each other. Anant himself said during an interview that during his difficult times when even his family could not support him, Radhika held his hand. Anant said, “I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals.” he said to a publication.

Further, Anant added that Radhika shares the same values as him. “She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals. Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength,” he added.

Anant went on to express his gratitude to Radhika and his family. “They always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood. There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything. I have never paid attention to anything anyone says. It’s their job to gossip, but for me, my family and their support is of the utmost importance,” he concluded. Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially tied the knot on July 12th, 2024, in Mumbai.