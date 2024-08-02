Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

The sheer lavishness of Mukesh Ambani's family weddings has always been the talk of the town, but which wedding topped the list in terms of expenditure? The suspense over the lavish ceremonies of Anant, Akash, and Isha Ambani is finally revealed.

Anant Ambani's pre-wedding function with Radhika was nothing short of a star-studded affair. Held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the event saw an array of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, along with prominent sports personalities. According to a report by Siasat.com, the Ambani family splurged an breathtaking Rs 1200 crore on this single event. The wedding's total cost is rumored to reach an eye-popping ₹5000 crore.

Isha Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal in 2018 was another grand celebration that captured everyone's attention. This magnificent event was the highlight of the year, with numerous high-profile guests in attendance. Siasat.com reported that the Ambani family spent approximately Rs 800 crore on this wedding. The grandeur and extravagance were unmatched, making it one of the most talked-about weddings.

Akash Ambani's wedding with Shloka Mehta was equally luxurious, though the exact expenses remained a mystery. The guest list included influential figures such as Tony Blair, Sundar Pichai, and Lakshmi Mittal. The wedding invitations themselves were reported to cost around Rs 1.5 lakh each, showcasing the level of grandeur involved.

From the glittering pre-wedding festivities to the main ceremonies, Mukesh Ambani ensured that each of his children's weddings was an event to remember, with no expense spared. The staggering amounts spent on these weddings reflect not only the family's immense wealth but also their liking for grand celebrations.