'Anand?': Mukesh Ambani's sweet gesture towards 'Damaad' Anand Pirmal captivates hearts, WATCH viral video

Mukesh Ambani's sweet gesture towards 'Damaad ji' Anand Pirmal has caught attention on social media. Let's have a look.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, their daughter Isha Ambani and her husband and Executive Director of the Piramal Group, Anand Piramal attended the opening night of the 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' (WPY) at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday, i.e., October 4.

Meanwhile, a viral video showing billionaire Mukesh Ambani's adorable gesture towards his 'Damaad ji' (son-in-law) Anand Pirmal has caught attention on social media. While he was posing for a photograph with wife Nita and daughter Isha, he called Anand to join in.

The clip, shared by 'Viral Bhayani' on Instagram, begins with the Ambani couple entering the venue for a quick photo session. Having realised that Anand was not there, Mukesh quickly turned back and called, "Anand?"

"Mukesh Ambani with family", the video was captioned.

Sons-in-law are widely respected in India and Indian culture. They hold a special room in the bride's family and are often treated with love and respect.

Meanwhile, the video has garnered over 30 k likes with several netizens gushing over the India's richest man's sweet gesture towards his son-in-law.

"Royal family but simple behaviour", a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Down to earth".