Anand Mahindra watches child enjoying monsoon in viral video, watch

In Maharashtra, it is now officially monsoon season, and most residents of Mumbai are taking advantage of the rain from the comfort of their homes. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, appears to be one of them as well. He posted an adorable video of a youngster enjoying the rain on Twitter.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, “That just about sums up how it feels to come home to Mumbai to see that the monsoon has finally arrived… (the inner child in every Indian will never tire of finding joy in the first showers…)”

Maharashtra weather:

For the days of June 27 and 28, IMD has issued an orange alert for various districts of Mumbai. An amber alert denotes more than 115.5mm of rain in a 24-hour period. The Met Department has issued an orange alert for the Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts.

Anand Mahindra has recently arrived from the US. He was active on Twitter throughout his trip to the US, providing with followers and supporters with frequent updates. He also shared a selfie of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Vrinda Kapoor.