Anand Mahindra steps into 'Metaverse' with digital avatars, shares video - WATCH

Metaverse is the latest virtual world trend that is gaining increasing attraction among youngsters with each passing day. Anand Mahindra has now decided to hop into this immersive 3D version of the internet.

The Indian billionaire businessman announced his company’s entry into the world of metaverse by posting a video on Twitter on March 30. Besides explaining the firm’s new plans about Metaverse, the video also explained the basic premise of metaverse. It further explained how viewers can become a part of the firm’s vision.

The 2-minute, 20-second long video was shared with the caption, “Join us as Mahindra ventures into the Metaverse. We believe it's not just a make-believe world; it's also a place where we can explore solutions for making the real world a better place.”

As explained by the Mahindra Chairperson, metaverse is a great way to build a social connection via “digital avatars”. It is an “immersive simulation” into the virtual world.

Join us as Mahindra ventures into the Metaverse. We believe it’s not just a make-believe world; it’s also a place where we can explore solutions for making the real world a better place… @MahindraRise @tech_mahindra pic.twitter.com/F9owmukCyE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2022

The business magnate has related the concept of metaverse with simplicity stating that simplicity can exist not just in people’s minds but also in metaverse.

The Indian multinational firm – Tech Mahindra had earlier announced into entry into the world of metaverse in the month of February. As per the company, this TechMVerse will work to build interactive multiverses to improve client’s immersive experiences.

Also, WATCH: “I want one”, says Anand Mahindra to Telangana man making wooden treadmills

Speaking about its metaverse plans in a press release, the company said, “In its initial phase, Tech Mahindra will leverage the opportunities presented by the Metaverse through various use cases including DealerVerse - metaverse-based car dealership, Middlemist - NFT marketplace, Meta Bank – a virtual bank, and gaming center.”

Meanwhile, Mahindra company has also entered into the space of non-fungible tokens, which are digital collectibles that grant the buyer full ownership of the object.