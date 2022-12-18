Anand Mahindra shares video of barber portraying Messi's face in haircut, watch

Anand Mahindra released a video about Lionel Messi to show his enthusiasm for the approaching finale. Even though the video is four years old, it nevertheless enjoys significant importance right now. According to the footage, a barber was shaving a boy's head to resemble Messi's visage. Messi's image remained on his phone as motivation.

“I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on December 17, 2022, with a video.

I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all. pic.twitter.com/ysOoaDTjDg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 17, 2022

The barber seen in the film is Anton Barber, a Venezuelan with a successful business in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic's capital. Through the years, Barber has become well-known for his incredibly intricate celebrity "hair tattoos." (Also Read: Viral video: Vlogger gives a sneak-peek of Maharajas' Express Suite, ticket costs Rs 19 lakh)



Barber first shared the now-viral video of Messi's hair portrait on his Instagram account a few years back. This video is trending on social media in light of Argentina's appearance in the FIFA World Cup final.

Mahindra's tweet has gathered over 16.9k views with more than 7000 likes and 500 retweets.

Users responded that the video isn't too old, though. The barber in the video appeared to be using masks, which became common following the covid epidemic.