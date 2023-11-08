Anand Mahindra shares THIS unique approach to combat Delhi's pollution crisis, watch

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has called for the adoption of "Regenerative Agriculture" to combat Delhi's severe air pollution crisis.

The capital city of India, Delhi, is currently engulfed in a severe air pollution crisis, with a thick and toxic smog persisting for several days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the "severe" and "very poor" categories in multiple areas, causing widespread concern among residents.

Delhi, being the epicenter of this environmental crisis, faces multiple challenges in its efforts to combat pollution. One major contributor to this issue is the practice of stubble burning, a common agricultural practice that exacerbates air quality problems.

To heal Delhi’s pollution, Regenerative Agriculture MUST be given a chance. It provides a remunerative alternative to stubble burning while simultaneously increasing soil productivity. @VikashAbraham of @naandi_india stands ready to help. Let’s do it!

In the midst of this dire situation, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to social media to shed light on a potential solution. He shared a video that discussed an alternative to stubble burning and emphasized the importance of "Regenerative Agriculture" as a key strategy to address the city's pollution crisis.

His post quickly went viral, garnering over two lakh views and a flood of supportive comments from social media users who shared his concern.

One user voiced their agreement, saying, "Agreed, sir. To address Delhi's pollution issues, we should consider adopting regenerative agriculture, increasing green spaces, improving public transportation, monitoring air quality effectively, transitioning to clean energy sources, and focusing on efficient recycling and waste management. These holistic approaches can help combat pollution in the city. Living in a gas chamber like Delhi is far more dangerous than what we think!"

Another user added, "Certainly! Regenerative Agriculture indeed holds great potential in addressing Delhi's pollution issues."

A third user suggested, "Mechanized disposal and collection of agricultural waste should be pursued, which can, in turn, be used to generate biofuel."