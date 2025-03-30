This time, he highlighted the charm of a beautiful hill station, by sharing a breathtaking image on social media platform X.

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra continues his mission of promoting India’s stunning travel destinations every Sunday. This time, he highlighted the charm of Chikkamagaluru, a beautiful hill station in Karnataka, by sharing a breathtaking image on social media platform X.

“Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. Finding mystery in unexpected places,” Mahindra captioned his post, which left netizens mesmerised.

Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka



Finding mystery in unexpected places.



This is also where the first coffee bushes in India were planted around 1670, by Baba Budan, who brought in coffee beans from Yemen. #SundayWanderer



(Courtesy: @TAdventurousoul ) pic.twitter.com/N52QyNUy4U — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2025

In addition to the scenic beauty, Mahindra shared a fascinating historical fact about the region. “This is also where the first coffee bushes in India were planted around 1670, by Baba Budan, who brought in coffee beans from Yemen,” he added.

The post quickly gained attention, with many users praising the amazing landscapes of Chikkamagaluru.

“Apart from coffee estates, Chikkamagaluru is dotted with hills, waterfalls, rivers, and streams, making it perfect for adventure activities and picnics,” a user commented.

Another person wrote, “This is amazing. I recently learned about it. Karnataka has epic beauty. Lots to explore in this state.”

Another added, “Yes, Chikkamagaluru is breathtaking, with rivers and hills—my favorite spot for coffee plantations.”

However, concerns were also raised about the environmental impact of the coffee industry. “The booming coffee industry has led to deforestation and biodiversity loss, raising concerns about environmental sustainability,” a user pointed out.