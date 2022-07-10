Anand Mahindra shares his unique take on Elon Musk's Twitter deal imploding, coins new term

File Photo

World’s richest man decided to buy the world’s most powerful social media platform and it is now leading to an apparent court battle. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk decided to walk away from his bid to buy Twitter in a $44 billion deal over the weekend. The microblogging platform decided to release a statement saying that it intends to pursue a legal battle.

Musk’s big move that has ended up imploding created a storm on Twitter. While many came out to share their views on the seemingly collapsed deal, the take of Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra was a unique one, impressing netizens.

Mahindra made an railways analogy, where he mulled what kind of a traveler would Elon Musk be on an Indian train. He finished it with a witty new term that he coined for headline grabbing bids that eventually implode, like the Musk-Twitter deal.

“If Elon was traveling on an Indian train, the conductor would label him a “TT” Ticketless Traveler. But TT could now also become a term for any headline grabbing bid that implodes: A Twitter Tease,” he wrote.

