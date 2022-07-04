Anand Mahindra’s viral video re-defines ‘e-mobility’, netizens share offbeat comments

Twitter(@anandmahindra)

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing quirky things and striking posts with his followers on social media. By posting about trending topics and highlighting made in India products, the business tycoon shares offbeat things on social media.

The business magnate has recently shared another video to amuse netizens across Twitter. The video shows four men eating at a dining table. Wait, there’s more to it!

The video shows the men dining on a mobile table with ease. Mr. Mahindra shared the video with a humorous caption stating, “I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e’ stands for eat…”.

Soon after Mr. Mahindra shared the video, netizens across the mind-boggling platform started sharing their thoughts and opinions about the moving dining table.

Watch the viral video here:

I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e’ stands for eat… pic.twitter.com/h0HKmeJ3AI July 3, 2022

The video has garnered the attention of more than 1.8 million Twitter users. Over 35,100 have liked it and 3884 have retweeted it.

A Twitter user asked the business tycoon when is he going to launch such a vehicle. “So, when are you launching this one Mr. @anandmahindra coz as of now BIG DADDY & 700 ruling the Market like a Boss. You make us Proud with each passing day. I am all up for Made In India and what better than being a "Mahindrian”, he wrote.

Another user commented, “But not possible in India because of roads that India have and the dust here”.

“For those who skip breakfast while going to the office”, wrote another.

What is your take on this moving table?