Anand Mahindra’s “Hilarious. But true” tweet on doctors handwriting goes viral, netizens agree

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is well-known for his intriguing social media posts, has once more piqued the interest of his fans. The Mahindra Group chairman tweeted a little video on Sunday demonstrating how a doctor's handwriting changes over time.

The 15-second video, titled "Doctor's Handwriting be like," has people from various educational backgrounds. The video demonstrates how a student's good, well-rounded handwriting degrades by the time they become a specialist from class 10 to a doctor.

The video has gained more than 50,000 likes and 1.6 million views on Twitter.

Many people responded to the tweet. Some agreed with Mr Ahindra whereas others said that the handwriting is a result of work pressure.

One user said, “This is not surprising, but what is surprising is the fact that the pharmacist - specifically the one whose medical shop is printed on the prescription can perfectly read. Trust folks, handwriting and image recognition technologies aren't anything to do with AI.”

Another added, "Sorry sir, we do not find it funny. This transformation, every doctor fears, results from work pressures and responsibility at each stage with new gen pen-pushers adding to clinicians woes by ushering in mountains of paperwork to justify their own salaries and existence."