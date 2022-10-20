Search icon
Anand Mahindra responds after Twitter user tells him to watch 'Runway 34', says 'not my well-wisher'

The Chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote a hilarious reply to the user who asked him to watch 'Runway 34'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, regularly updates his 9.8 million followers with motivational quotes and witty replies. Netizens eagerly await the gems from his wonder box and Mahindra did not disappoint this Thursday. The Chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote a hilarious reply to the user who asked him to watch 'Runway 34'.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra was replying to a tweet of a media website that was representing a survey. "66% of pilots doze off in cockpit, reveals survey" reads the tweet. Mahindra took to Twitter and said "Great. Just what I needed to read before taking a flight"  However, a user responded to the tweet and wrote, "Sir you need to watch Runway 34 on the flight now". Using his wit and humour, Mahindra gave a hilarious reply and said, "Clearly you’re not my well-wisher"

About Runway 34

Ajay Devgn's third directorial, Runway 34 enjoys an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and Carry Minati. Runway 34, according to reports has not done great at the box office.

 Runway 34 is an engrossing film based on the true story of Jet Airways flight 9W 555 from Doha to Kochi. Because of the bad weather and low visibility, the pilot, in this case Vikrant, was forced to attempt a landing that could go either way. Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh star in the film. On April 29, it was released in theatres.

 

