Anand Mahindra receives his brand new Scorpio-N SUV, asks netizens to help him name it

Mahindra Scorpio-N comes in 25 variants, and the base model is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

Photo: Anand Mahindra/Twitter

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra, received the company's newest SUV, the Scorpio-N, today, about two weeks after deliveries started.  Mr.Anand Mahindra posted a photo of his new SUV on Twitter and asked followers to provide a fitting nickname for it.

Information about the specific Scorpio-N model that Mr. Mahindra has purchased is currently unavailable it's probably a high-end, fully-loaded, diesel-automatic, four-wheel-drive trim. The Scorpio may be had with a refined and quiet turbo gasoline engine. However, the four-wheel-drive configuration is only offered with the diesel engine, so we assume that Mr. Mahindra has opted for the diesel.

The Scorpio-N  priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 23.9 lakh (ex-showroom).  After receiving 50,000 reservations for the Scorpio-N within 30 minutes of the online reservation window starting on July 30, 2022, bookings of the SUV are halted. Mahindra is expected to reopen Scorpio-N bookings later this year or early next year, with wait periods of over a year for most variants. Deliveries of the Scorpio-N have begun throughout all of India, with the luxury versions being sent out first by the manufacturer.

New to the Mahindra lineup, the Scorpio-N can be had with a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel or a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Both have four cylinders and a rear-wheel-drive configuration. Two transmission choices are available for both engines: a 6-speed manual and an automatic with a torque converter. The diesel engine is offered in three distinct power outputs: 130 hp-300 nm for the base manual, 172 hp-370 nm for the midrange and top-tier manual, and 172 hp-400 nm for the top-tier automatic. The petrol engine, meanwhile, comes in two output configurations: 200 hp-370 nm for the base manual and 200 hp-380 nm for the top-tier automatic.

The new Scorpio-N SUV is feature-rich, and offers an electric sunroof, 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, traction control, hill hold, cruise control, reverse parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic dual zone climate control, powered driver’s seat, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay support, and connected car features.

