As ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is going to witness India and Pakistan against each other, netizens and cricket fans have taken to social media to share memes and other engaging content around the upcoming ICC match. One of India’s biggest entrepreneurs, Anand Mahindra has also contributed to the ongoing fun.

Anand Mahindra wrote on X, saying, “I asked ChatGPT to create an image of how I plan to ‘watch’ the match today…” The chatbot created an image of a man with a blindfold with the design of the Indian flag. The image also shows Indian and Pakistani flags with fans cheering with excitement. The image indeed highlighted the business tycoon’s anticipation of the awaited cricket match.

I asked ChatGPT to create an image of how I plan to ‘watch’ the match today… pic.twitter.com/YSDU0tYBj3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 23, 2025

Social media reactions

A user wrote, “Blinded by loyalty, but still catching every vibe of the game! Who needs to see the game when you can feel the energy, right?” Another one remarked, “With the tricolor as your blindfold, Sir, may India's bats blaze a trail of glory across Dubai's turf, crushing Pakistan's hopes in a symphony of cricketing triumph—unseen, yet unstoppable!” “Have blind faith on India”, a user said with a laughing emoji. Another one quipped, “Kalyug sanjay be like.”

India and Pakistan are set to clash in a highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy match at Dubai International Stadium today. For defending champions Pakistan, this match is crucial, as a loss would jeopardize their semi-final hopes in Group A. On the other hand, a win for India would significantly boost their chances of securing a spot in the top four of the eight-team tournament.