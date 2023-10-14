Headlines

Viral

Anand Mahindra offers THIS special gift to daily wage laborer turned Asian Games medallist

Inspired by the incredible journey of Asian Games bronze medalist Ram Baboo, industrialist Anand Mahindra has offered to gift him a vehicle of his choice.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

Inspired by the extraordinary journey of Asian Games bronze medalist Ram Baboo, prominent industrialist Anand Mahindra has extended a heartwarming gesture by offering to provide him with a vehicle of his choice. Ram Baboo's remarkable achievements in the 35 km race-walking event at the Asian Games have earned him recognition and respect, but his path to the international sporting stage was marked by unyielding determination and hardships.

Hailing from the Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, Ram Baboo is the only son of a manual laborer and a homemaker. He grew up with three sisters, and the family's meager income, fluctuating between Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500, made it challenging to make ends meet.

In his pursuit of sporting excellence, Baboo embraced a life of balancing various odd jobs. To fund his sports training, he worked as a waiter and even engaged in labor under the MGNREGA scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reflecting on the arduous journey, the 24-year-old athlete shared, "I have done everything possible in my life so far, from working as a waiter in Varanasi to digging up pits along with my father for road construction under the MGNREGA scheme in our village." He added that working as a waiter was a trying experience, with a palpable lack of respect from people.

Ram Baboo's extraordinary journey, which carried him from humble beginnings to the Asian Games podium, has garnered admiration and recognition. Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, lauded Baboo's indomitable courage and determination, offering to grant his family the choice of any tractor or pickup truck.

In an interview with PTI, Baboo recounted his experiences working as a waiter in Varanasi, where he first connected with coach Chandrabahan Yadav. However, due to low wages and the absence of respect, he was compelled to return home. In 2019, Baboo's unwavering spirit led him to convince a coach at the Bhopal SAI Centre to take him under their guidance. He subsequently participated in the 50 km event at the National Race Walk Championships in February 2020, just prior to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, finishing in fourth place.

During the lockdown, with the Bhopal SAI Centre temporarily shuttered, Baboo returned to his hometown. His parents encountered difficulties securing employment to sustain the family. Baboo commented, "Luckily, we got work under the MGNREGA scheme, and I helped my father in digging pits for road construction. The daily wage ranged from Rs 300 to 400, depending on the workload."

Anand Mahindra's act of generosity isn't his first. He had previously gifted an electric car to the parents of chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa

