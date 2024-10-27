Anand Mahindra shared the post on Thursday and since then it has received over 1 million views and 393 comments.

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra took to X to praise four IIT graduates for creating Aroleap X, a compact, multifunctional home gym that transforms any small area into a workout space. Founded by Aman Rai, Anurag Daini, Amal George Mechirackal, and Rohit Patel, the startup seeks to make data-driven fitness training more accessible.

In a video shared by 'The Better India,' Mahindra praised the graduates for their dedication and creativity, highlighting that their smart home gym combines mechanical design with principles of physical therapy.

“Home gym created by 4 IIT grads. No rocket science here. But a clever convergence of mechanics & physical therapy principles to design a product that has global potential. In small apartments & even in Business Hotel rooms! Bravo!,” Mahindra and Mahindra chairman tweeted.

The video reveals that the gym can support more than 150 different exercises targeting various muscle groups. It also includes AI-driven training sessions that track the user's progress in real-time, offering personalized workout plans.

However, some netizens were not impressed with the IIT graduates, and claimed that their product was not innovative but rather a "rip-off from an American company."

“This is actually a rip off from an American company which has already been featured on Shark Tank USA if I am not wrong,” a user commented.

Meanwhile, another user raised concerns about the product's price, which is approximately Rs 1.7 lakh.

“Is it really worth it?... 1.70 L,” another user commented.

