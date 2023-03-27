‘Main bhool jaata hoon ki main industrialist hoon’: Anand Mahindra responds to users question on Twitter, wins heart

Anand Mahindra responds to users question on Twitter, wins heart

Anand Mahindra, frequently active on Twitter, was questioned by a follower about how he spends his Sundays as an industrialist. The Mahindra responded by sharing a "simple technique" he employs.

"Sunday ko enjoy karne ke liye main ek bahut hi aasaan technique ka upayog karta hoon: Main bhool jaata hoon ki main industrialist hoon.” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Sunday ko enjoy karne ke liye main ek bahut hi aasaan technique ka upayog karta hoon: Main bhool jaata hoon ki main industrialist hoon…! https://t.co/4bNcpao097 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2023

Anand Mahindra answers another follower's question on if he has the Monday blues to which he responds “Yes but I drive them away by finding #MondayMotivation”

Yes but I drive them away by finding #MondayMotivation https://t.co/0OlBCzWrb0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2023

(Also Read: Apple employees to get fired if they don't work thrice a week from office: Report)

Several users appreciated Mahindra for taking out time to interact with the audience on the micro-blogging platform. Some users even asked quirky questions to Anand Mahindra. A user asked “Aapka koi ‘Nick name’ hai??”, “Sir aapko sab se zyada sukoon kis se milta hai?”

The small motivational talk by Anand Mahindra led to inspiring and motivating people. Users continued to ask how he gets motivated, what is your motivation for tomorrow, and more.