Anand Mahindra gives mid-week motivation, shares video of two birds highlighting importance of team work | Photo: Twitter/@anandmahindra

Everyday tonnes of online videos go viral on social media, from elephant playing drum with trunk or man having dangerous enounter with alligator. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra who is very active on Twitter, often posts photos and video that go viral on social media.

A recent post by business magnate that featured two birds is currently trending on social media. The video depicts a bird digging a ditch and kicking mud out of it, while another bird kicks mud back in. The purpose of the video was to spread awareness of the value of teamwork. Mahanindra seeks to impart a valuable lesson on teamwork through this post.

The viral post was shared on Twitter along with a caption that reads, “Sometimes, in the middle of the week, this is what it feels like you’ve been doing in a project team. Make sure you’re all working towards the same objective…” Since being posted, the viral post has reached over 5 lakh views and more than 15,000 likes on Twitter. Over 100 internet user commented on the viral post.

Sometimes, in the middle of the week, this is what it feels like you’ve been doing in a project team. Make sure you’re all working towards the same objective… pic.twitter.com/3pFSkm95Tl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2022

One user wrote, “Sir Direction matters not the speed. This is the best example why a team needs a good leader.” While another user commented, “One of my mentors sent me this a few months back and it changed everything for me. Aligning to one’s objective either yours or someone you work for is crucial for things to become successful.” In another viral story, IAS officer Dr Sumita Misra shared a post giving a strong life lesson on Thursday.

READ | IAS officer shares a thought provoking video and it displays harsh reality of life