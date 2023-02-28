Anand Mahindra, Bill Gates were classmates! Billionaires' Harvard University connection revealed

Screen Grab

Anand Mahindra, an Indian business mogul, often updates and amuses his Twitter followers with insightful and motivating thoughts. Now the Head of Mahindra Group has posted a picture of himself with a fellow Harvard alum. The student in question is none other than Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft.

It turns out that both Gates and Mahindra attended the same elite Ivy League university. A signed copy of "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" and a personal message from Bill Gates were presented to Mahindra during their encounter. “To Anand. Best wishes to my classmates,” Gates wrote in a note.

“Good to see @BillGates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me, I got a free, autographed copy of his book),” Mahindra added.

There are a lot of comments and over 549k views on the post. Many on Twitter were taken aback to find that the two influential figures who contributed much to the advancement of their respective fields had attended college together.

One user commented, “Your professor must be feeling proud to have developed 2 successful people from the same class!”

Another commented, “Two legendary Classmates, Industrialists together. Picture of the day.”

Another commented, “Classmate!! Woah!!! That's something special. Best always.”