Leading businessman, philanthropist and former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata passed away in Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, at the age of 86 on Wednesday, i.e., October 9. While the unfortunate demise of a man whom the world greeted with respect and honour, has left behind a cherishable legacy of innovation and philanthropy, here's a lesser known story about him that a few know of.

During the infamous 26/11 attack on Mumbai's Taj Hotel and other prime locations, a total of 166 people lost their lives and more than 300 were injured. The attack was perpetrated by Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

At that time, Ratan Tata, 70, put his shoulders to the wheels and extended unwavering support to the families of the victims. A viral picture shows him standing along with the security forces, as they carried out operations against the terrorists, hiding in the hotel.

After the attack, Ratan Tata vowed to rebuild the hotel and take care of the families of the victims. According to a report by BBC, Tata paid the relatives of those killed the salaries enough for their lifetime requirements.

Moreover, the Tata Group also formed the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT) to extend humanitarian support during disasters. Acording to Deccan Herald, Ratan Tata himself visited the families of the victims to ensure that they were being taken care of.

When Ratan Tata recalled the "Wanton destruction"

In 2020, Ratan Tata shared a post recalling the Mumbai disaster, which left behind an indomitable scar on the minds of people, especially the onlookers.

He said that the "wanton destruction was unforgettable".

“The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten. But what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day. Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.