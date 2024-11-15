You will be surprised to know that there is a village in India where frogs are married off.

While India is known for its cultural diversity, there are numerous of bizarre rituals performed in the country that often catches attention of many.

You will be surprised to know that there is a village in India where frogs are married off to bring rainfall! Shocking, isn't it? We are talking about the Rangdoi village in the northeast state of Assam, where there is a traditional belief that marrying off frogs would please the god of rainfall- God Barun.

Rangdoi, located in Assam's Jorhat district, witnesses frog weddings every time there is a dry spell in the region. The traditional frog wedding, known as Bhekuli Biya, is performed with Vedic rituals and rites with several people gathered to witness the unconventional marriage.

How the wedding rituals are performed?

Just like any tradtional wedding, a group of villagers represent the bride's side while another group takes charge of the groom's side. A Haldi ceremony is also organised for the 'frog couple', with several guests arriving to be a part of the wedding.

Both the frogs are adourned with oil and sindoor (vermilion) on the wedding day.