Amul welcomes Apple store in India with warm ‘iMaska’

Amul, the popular dairy brand in India, is known not just for its milk, butter and dairy products, but also for its witty and interesting posts on Twitter. Recently, with the news of Apple opening its exclusive stores in India making headlines, Amul took the opportunity to welcome the CEO of Apple in its own unique way.

Amul's Twitter account posted a graphic featuring the Amul girl and a guy who looks like Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple. The graphic is accompanied by a caption, "iMaska for all and Amul, Cook with it," making a play on words with Amul's iconic product "Amul Butter". The graphic shows the guy enjoying a toast with the Amul girl, while Tim Cook is shown dipping his fingers in Amul butter. An apple fruit is also visible on the table in the graphic.

Apple has been fulfilling the long-standing demand of Indian customers for an offline store in the country. In 2020, Apple started its first online store in India and on Monday this week, opened its first Indian store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. Another store was also opened in Saket, Delhi. The pictures of both stores have been going viral on social media.

Apple's decision to open offline stores in India comes at a time when the "Made in India" iPhone is gaining popularity around the world. With the changing geopolitical situation, Apple has placed a big bet on India and is shifting its manufacturing from China to make India its hub.

Amul's clever ad was a smart way to welcome Apple to India and promote its own brand at the same time. The brand completely took fans/customers by surprise with its witty ad and people all over social media have been praising it. This is just another example of how the dairy brand has managed to stay relevant and engaging with its audience through its social media posts.

