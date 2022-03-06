Amul pays tribute to Australian cricketer Shane Warne, shares doodle - SEE

The sudden death of Australian cricketer Shane Warne shook the whole world on March 4. The heart-breaking news led fans from across the globe to express their grief in many ways. Amidst the buzz of paying tributes, dairy bran Amul has also stepped up to honour the legend.

The dairy brand has shared a doodle to pay a tribute to the legendary cricketer.

The doodle shows the Amul girl bowling to a cartoon of Warne. The company has added a text to the doodle that reads, “Shine on Shane”. It was posted on Instagram with the caption, “Tribute to the legendary leg spinner.”

The post on Instagram has already garnered more than 5,700 likes as people continue to mourn the death of Warne. Many people have offered their condolences in the comments section of Amul’s post.

According to a brief statement released by Warne's management team on March 4, Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," read the statement.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it stated further.

In his hugely decorated playing career, Warne represented Australia in 145 Test matches, while he also played 194 ODIs. He had also captained the Australian team with much success after making his debut in Test cricket in January 1992 against India.