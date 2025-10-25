FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Amul’s heartfelt tribute to advertising legend Piyush Pandey: ‘Inka sur sabse mila…’

Known for its topical and witty tributes, Amul's gesture resonated with industry peers and fans alike, many of whom remembered Pandey as the creative genius who reshaped the country's advertising landscape.

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 03:13 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Amul’s heartfelt tribute to advertising legend Piyush Pandey: ‘Inka sur sabse mila…’
Following the demise of advertising legend Piyush Pandey on Saturday, Amul paid a tribute to him with a special doodle. The post, shared on Amul's official Instagram handle, featured the line, "Inka sur sabse mila", with the caption, "Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India's advertising legends!"

The doodle was a heartfelt nod to Pandey's contribution to Indian advertising and his connection to the iconic national integration song 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara', which he helped craft during his illustrious career. Known for its topical and witty tributes, Amul's gesture resonated with industry peers and fans alike, many of whom remembered Pandey as the creative genius who reshaped the country's advertising landscape.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


Advertising legend Piyush Pandey died on Friday morning due to pneumonia complications. After learning about his demise, many took to social media to express their condolences. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan remembered Pandey with a heartfelt message, writing, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots."

In a post on X, Anand Mahindra mentioned how Piyush Pandey always captivated him with his "hearty laugh" and "irrepressible zest for life". "Yes, he was a man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry... But what I will remember most is not the campaigns he crafted or the brands he built, but his hearty laugh and his irrepressible zest for life. He reminded us that even in the serious business of persuasion, joy and humanity must never be forgotten," he wrote.

Pandey, 70, began his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), starting as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side. With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising. He was the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film. In 2004, Piyush Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

His trailblazing contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

