Among 12 vehicles worldwide, Range Rover SV Masara Edition’s first car in India sold for Rs..., owner is...

Range Rover SV Masara Edition has been launched with 12 units globally, including India. Here, it has sparked excitement as its first super luxurious SUV has been sold at the price of Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom). The owner of the first ultra-luxurious Range Rover SV Masara Edition in India is a well-known entrepreneur, Amit Singh. The video of the businessman receiving the delivery of his new and stylish SUV is going viral on social media. The Instagram handle with the name ‘@singh_333786’ shared the video.

The post was shared with a caption that reads, “Range Rover Masara Edition 1 of 12 in the world, Welcome home, Har Har Mahadev.” The video begins with a visual of a showroom, showcasing many luxury cars such as Mercedes-Benz G-wagon, Land Cruiser and BMW M series, and many others. Further in the video, Singh’s family approaches the SV Masara Edition, which had been under wraps (covered by a white curtain), and unwraps the vehicle. They then perform some Hindu rituals, including garlanding the car from the front, placing the Lord Ganesh idol inside the car on the dashboard storage compartment, breaking the coconut, making a swastik, and performing a puja.

According to Indian customs, if a family buys anything new, they perform a puja through many rituals. After completing all these rituals, the family took the wheels home.

Social media reactions

Since the video was uploaded on social media, it has garnered huge views very quickly. The social media users praised and congratulated the owner heavily in the comments section. While some were curious enough to ask Amit Singh and his family to show them more about the car, some attacked him through sarcasm by asking what kind of business he does. Some expressed happiness and wrote wishes like ‘Mubarak brother’, a user wrote, “Big ups, bro! May God's blessings continue to shower upon you guys.”

Specifications

The Range Rover SV Masara Edition comes with a robust 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbocharged petrol engine. It produces upto 606 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels.