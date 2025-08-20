Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow flooded after heavy rain in Mumbai, actor seen cleaning water, WATCH

As heavy and continuous rains in Mumbai create havoc, Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Juhu, Prateeksha, has been badly flooded as it is submerged in ankle-length water. Many parts of the city are seen flooded with severe waterlogging submerging the city, crippling transportation while disrupting daily life. The water level reached inside Amitabh Bachchan’s premises. A video showing the legendary actor’s flooded house has gone viral on social media.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 07:55 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow flooded after heavy rain in Mumbai, actor seen cleaning water, WATCH
Mumbai Rains: Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Juhu, Prateeksha, has been badly flooded

How is Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow affected by rainwater?

The viral video shows the area around Prateeksha severely waterlogged and rainwater flowing inside the property. The person making the viral video of Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow can be heard saying, “Look how much water has accumulated here,” while also stating that the senior actor himself stepped out with a wiper to clear it.

Considering the severity of Mumbai rains, the person further said, “No matter how much money you have, even if you're worth thousands of crores, no one can escape the Mumbai rains, not even Ambani or Amitabh Bachchan.” The video further shows a stranded car outside the bungalow, while the person behind the video slowly wading towards the property's security team, but was soon taken away by them.

ALSO READ: Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the videographer, who is also an influencer, also shows briefly houses of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji, and the Deol family's homes which were also flooded due to heavy rains.

What is the situation of Mumbai rains?

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for Mumbai with a forecast of moderate to intense spells of rain. One person is reportedly dead, and three persons have been injured due to heavy rains. Mumbai is under an orange alert for Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting more heavy rain. The intensity is expected to decrease from Thursday. Tuesday's relentless rainfall caused significant disruption, crippling public transport and leading to waterlogging throughout the city.

Adding to the chaos, two packed monorails experienced technical issues on Tuesday evening, resulting in over 750 passengers needing rescue. Local authorities have attributed the technical failures to "overcrowding." 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
