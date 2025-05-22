Reminiscing his time with former Tata chairman late Ratan Tata, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan described Tata’s outstanding humility and simplicity. Senior Bachchan narrated the story how the two met at London's Heathrow Airport.

Late Ratan Tata is still regarded as the most revered and the most brilliant industrialist in India. Besides being a successful industrialist, he has been one of the greatest philanthropists as the Tata Trusts donated Rs 220 crore to the Tata Medical Center in Kolkata and more than Rs 1000 crore in the fight against coronavirus. Due to his significant contributions in various fields, he received Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces late Ratan Tata

Reminiscing his time with such a great man, legendry Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan described Tata’s outstanding humility and simplicity. He narrated the story while sitting alongside filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Boman Irani in his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh’s narration on the show went viral on social media. While narrating the story, senior Bachchan said that many years ago the two legendry personalities were on the same flight to London.

He said that when both landed at Heathrow Airport, Tata noticed that he couldn’t find his help and was in an urgency to make a phone call. When recounting this incident, Bachchan smiled and said, “He went into a phone booth, and I was nearby. A little later, he came out, walked up to me — and I still can’t believe he said this — ‘Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don’t have money to make a phone call.’”

Amitabh shared another story of late Ratan Tata which resonated the same kindness and generosity of the former Tata chairman. A friend of Bachchan had attended a social event where Ratan Tata was also present. Like Amitabh, his friend was also left amazed when the business mogul turned to him and asked, “Can you drop me home? I just live behind your house.” The friend was left stunned and told the incident to Bachchan and expressed his disbelief at something like this that a personality as great as Ratan Tata would just like that ask for a ride as he did not have a car.