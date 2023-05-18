Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Amitabh Bachchan is mighty impressed with this little boy's batting skills, viral video

And it has also impressed renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan. Big B took his official Instagram handle to share a clip of a boy showing amazing batting skills and hitting orthodox shots with some unconventional strokes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan is mighty impressed with this little boy's batting skills, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: It is acceptable to claim that cricket is a religion for some people. And if you're one of them, we've got a video for you. So, a video of a young boy's exceptional batting skills has gone wildly viral on the internet. And it has also impressed renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan. Big B took his official Instagram handle to share a clip of a boy showing amazing batting skills and hitting orthodox shots with some unconventional strokes. Take a look here:

A child is shown in the video hitting balls one after the other. The child's batting abilities wowed many people.

"The future of Indian cricket is in very safe hands," Amitabh Bachchan captioned the Instagram video.

This video was simply shared a few hours ago. It has been seen over 4.6 million times since it was posted. The post has also received a number of likes and comments. Many people made comparisons between the kid and MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Check out some of the reactions below:
Someone said, "Future Dhoni version." "Upcoming Virat Kohli," said another. "If timing is everything in batting," a third observes. A fourth person commented, "Wow, so nice cricketers, beautiful shorts." What are your thoughts on this video?

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.