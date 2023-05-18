Amitabh Bachchan is mighty impressed with this little boy's batting skills, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: It is acceptable to claim that cricket is a religion for some people. And if you're one of them, we've got a video for you. So, a video of a young boy's exceptional batting skills has gone wildly viral on the internet. And it has also impressed renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan. Big B took his official Instagram handle to share a clip of a boy showing amazing batting skills and hitting orthodox shots with some unconventional strokes. Take a look here:

A child is shown in the video hitting balls one after the other. The child's batting abilities wowed many people.

"The future of Indian cricket is in very safe hands," Amitabh Bachchan captioned the Instagram video.

This video was simply shared a few hours ago. It has been seen over 4.6 million times since it was posted. The post has also received a number of likes and comments. Many people made comparisons between the kid and MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Someone said, "Future Dhoni version." "Upcoming Virat Kohli," said another. "If timing is everything in batting," a third observes. A fourth person commented, "Wow, so nice cricketers, beautiful shorts." What are your thoughts on this video?