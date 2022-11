Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled on his latest post, user comments ‘Naughty Amitji’

Amitabh Bachan, the bollywood legend posted a picture of himself on Instagram with an amusing caption, and since then, followers have been enjoying a social media meme fest.

He shared a picture on Sunday which he captioned, "... the tongue can do a lot more than words."

Big B was wearing a blue patterned shirt and posing with his tongue out in the photo. The comment portion of the image posted by the "Deewar" actor quickly became flooded with laughing emoticons. (Also Read: Check new petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Bengaluru)

"Naughty Amitji," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Kesi naughty baatien kar rahe ho sir",

"Ghor kalyug chal rha hain!" another user wrote.

"yaar bachchan ji iss umar mein ye sab," another comment reads.

In the meantime, Amitabh has lately been spotted in the family comedy "GoodBye" with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The movie, which was directed by Vikas Bahl, received a fair amount of support from viewers at the box office.