Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are officially divorced now. Amid their divorce now Hardik Pandya has shared a cryptic statement about his life that has added fuel to the fire. The MI captain and Natasha Stankovic announced their separation in 2024 after 4 years of marriage.

According to reports, Dhanashree Verma has received a hefty alimony of Rs 4.75 crores from Yuzvendra Chahal as part of their divorce settlement. Although neither Chahal nor Verma has made an official statement about their divorce, Chahal's recent appearance in court wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" has been interpreted by many as a dig at Verma.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's statement about his personal life has gone viral on social media. In a recent press conference for the Mumbai Indians, Pandya spoke about the ups and downs of his life, saying, "My life has been full of ups and downs, but it's not just about cricket, it's about life and how it should be."

During the same press conference, when Pandya was about what to expect from this year, he said, "This year it's a fresh year. A lot of things have changed. There will always be passion, challenges which I love. For me the crucial part would be to make sure that the challenges are not the ones thrown at me but how can I add more value to players who are there."

Pandya's statement has been linked to his divorce from Natasha Stankovic, with whom he has a son. The couple had announced their separation in 2024, stating that they had decided to part ways after four years of marriage.

In 2024, the couple share a joint statement on Instagram, saying, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family."

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” the couple said.

Hardik Pandya's rumoured relationship with Jaismin Valia

Rumors are also circulating that the MI captain Hardik Pandya is dating model and actress Jaismin Valia. While neither Pandya nor Valia has confirmed the rumours, speculation is rife about their alleged relationship.

On the other hand, Dhanashree Verma has released a new song after her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, which has been interpreted by many as a response to Chahal's T-shirt slogan. The song is a melancholic reflection on heartbreak and moving on.

As the drama surrounding Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce continues to unfold, Hardik Pandya's cryptic statement has added fuel to the fire, leaving fans and followers wondering about the intricacies of his personal life.