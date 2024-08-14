Amid wedding rumours with Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra's video with dancer goes viral, 'meri zindagi mei...'

The rumours gained traction after Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker were seen together at a post-Olympics event, with the latter accompanied by her mother, Sumeda Bhakar.

During and after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker continue receiving massive praise for their stellar performances in the event. Chopra won his second successive medal at the Olympics as he bagged a silver with a throw of 89.45m. Whereas, Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first Indian ever to win twin medals in a single edition of the Games post-independence. She won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Lately, speculation about a potential marriage between Manu and Chopra has been doing the rounds on the internet. It started after videos of Chopra's meeting with Manu’s mother have gone viral on social media platforms. In a viral video, Chopra was seen engaging in a conversation with Manu. In another video, he seems to be making a promise to Manu’s mother by placing his hand on her head which fueled marriage speculations online.

Amid wedding rumours, Chopra's old video in which he revealed on the stage of a popular reality show as to what kind of girl he wants to marry in the future has gone viral.

Chopra, the gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was an esteemed guest on the reality dance show, 'Dance+6'. On the show, dancer Shakti Mohan humorously asked him to show his version of a marriage proposal, playfully aiming to give show host Raghav Juyal some proposal tips.

Neeraj then came on stage and told Shakti Mohan, “meri life mei toh sabse zaruri javelin hai. Na acha khana banana aata hai, na mai time de sakta” (The most important thing in my life is javelin. I neither know how to cook well nor can I give time). On this, Raghav Juyal jokingly said, “You have thrown the javelin at the wrong place.”

Neeraj Chopra was also asked some personal questions in the dance show, one of which was - How to match Kundali with Neeraj Chopra? The judge of the show makes the question easy and asks the star athlete, “What kind of girl do you like?” Neeraj Chopra replies, “I am a player, so I want a player who is focused on work. Respect each other and family. I think this is the best.”

Meanwhile, Manu’s father Ram Kishan dismisses all the rumours about a potential marriage while speaking to Dainik Bhaskar.

"Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. We are not thinking about it right now. Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son" he said.

