Amid tariff row, Donald Trump's picture as 'Superman' goes viral, White House calls him 'Symbol of Hope'; internet reacts

As US President Donald Trump warns countries of hefty tariffs, the White House shared an edited photo of him dressed as Superman. In a post on X, the White House stated, “The symbol of hope. Truth, Justice. The American way. Superman Trump.” The post comes when Trump is sparking a global trade war by sending letters to countries imposing tariffs on goods imported from their countries, beginning in August.

The White House post also comes ahead of the release of James Gunn's superhero movie, Superman. The Warner Bros Pictures will hit the theatres in the US on July 11. Featuring Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced, the second reboot of the Superman film series is based on the superhero character from DC Comics.

Internet reacts to ‘Superman Trump’

In no time, the ‘Superman Trump’ post has gone viral, amassing over 3.6 million views and several mixed reactions. A section of people found it ‘embarrassing’, while some responded with another edited version of Trump in their choice of superhero characters. A few of them even made sharp comments referring to Epstein’s ‘client list’. A user wrote, “White House page is just a slop engagement farm now lmao.” A second user commented, “This is what happens when a cult takes over the country.” A third user reacted, “I love it. But also, stop covering up the Epstein stuff. We demand status and prison for his clients. All of them.” “I never thought I’d see the day when the White House is just a joke. This is so embarrassing,” added another user.

Why does social media attack Trump over the Epstein list?

The investigative materials in connection with financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sex trafficking and exploiting underage girls. gained momentum after he in 2019. Speculations sparked about the contents of these files and potential connections to powerful individuals, including Donald Trump. Recently, the US Department of Justice and the FBI observed that Jeffrey Epstein did not maintain a so-called “client list” that implicates high-profile individuals. The FBI stated that a government review had found no evidence that Epstein had a specific “secret client list”.