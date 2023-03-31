Amid scorching heat, man gives bath to king cobra with bare hands; scary viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Empathy is the key to anyone's heart, and animals, in particular, merit our humanity because they cannot express themselves and are frequently misunderstood. One such video is presently getting viral on social media, in which a man is seen bathing a cobra snake without fear.

While cobras are considered dangerous animals, and many of us are afraid of them, this man showed no fear and went ahead to help the snake in his own way, and his kindness is now winning the hearts of netizens.

A man in India shows kindness to a king cobra by cooling it off on a hot sunny day. pic.twitter.com/WckNvnZN2V March 28, 2023

In the video, which is presently getting viral on Instagram, the man can be seen filling a bucket with water and then dumping it on the cobra, bathing it. He also gave it some water to sip to calm him down.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named @TansuYegen. So far, the video has received over 704,000 views with hundreds of netizens praising the man for his heartfelt deed.

Many users left heart and love emojis in the post's comments area. "Kam se kam kisi ne janver ko samjne ki koshish ki nice (At least someone tried to understand the animal's plight)," one user wrote. "This is so heartwarming" another user said.

Let us inform you that this video, which went viral last year, has reappeared on the internet in 2021.