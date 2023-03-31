Search icon
Amid scorching heat, man gives bath to king cobra with bare hands; scary viral video

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Amid scorching heat, man gives bath to king cobra with bare hands; scary viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Empathy is the key to anyone's heart, and animals, in particular, merit our humanity because they cannot express themselves and are frequently misunderstood. One such video is presently getting viral on social media, in which a man is seen bathing a cobra snake without fear.

While cobras are considered dangerous animals, and many of us are afraid of them, this man showed no fear and went ahead to help the snake in his own way, and his kindness is now winning the hearts of netizens. 

In the video, which is presently getting viral on Instagram, the man can be seen filling a bucket with water and then dumping it on the cobra, bathing it. He also gave it some water to sip to calm him down. 

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named @TansuYegen.  So far, the video has received over 704,000 views with hundreds of netizens praising the man for his heartfelt deed. 

Many users left heart and love emojis in the post's comments area. "Kam se kam kisi ne janver ko samjne ki koshish ki nice (At least someone tried to understand the animal's plight)," one user wrote. "This is so heartwarming"  another user said.

Let us inform you that this video, which went viral last year, has reappeared on the internet in 2021. 

 

