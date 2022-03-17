Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Assam start-up names tea after President Zelenskyy to ‘honour his valour’

The war between Ukraine and Russia has the attention of the entire world, with all eyes on the recent devastations and destruction caused by the Russian forces in many Ukrainian cities, reportedly targeting civilian areas in the country.

Amid this, many have shown their appreciation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has vowed to keep fighting against the Russian invasion “till the last soldier”. Many have been applauding his bravado and praising his dedication to saving his country.

A start-up company in Assam has decided to honour the Ukrainian president in their own way, by naming their newest tea after him. The start-up has decided to name its tea “Zelenskyy” as a tribute to the bravery of the president.

Aromatic Tea, an Assam-based startup, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to "honour his valour and courage" in the face of the Russian invasion, which began in the last week of February.

A new Assam tea blend called Zelenskyy, Really Strong has been released by startup Aromatic Tea. This shows how globally people are appreciating the exceptional courage & valour of President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

While talking to news agency PTI, Ranjit Barua, the Director of Aromatic Tea, said that the brand 'Zelenskyy', a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched on Wednesday. The image of the Zelenskyy brand tea was shared on social media by the Principal Officer of the Tea Research Association of India, Joydeep Phukan.

Ranjit Barua, as quoted by PTI, said, “The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the Ukrainian president who rejected the US offer to escape war-torn Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character.”

He further added, “We are trying to draw an analogy between his character and valour and that of the Assam tea.” Barua further announced that the Zelenskyy brand of tea by the Aromatic Tea company will be available for sale online.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 26, when Russian forces crossed the border and launched a series of attacks on several Ukrainian cities. The United Nations has said that there have been hundreds of civilian casualties, while the number of dead soldiers has not been revealed.

(With PTI inputs)