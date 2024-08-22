Amid rumours to join politics, Vinesh Phogat's new post goes viral, here's what she said

Her new Instagram post captured the attention of many and sparked an outpouring of love and admiration reflecting the sentiment of many who still see her as a champion

Vinesh Phogat’s final match in the Paris Olympics had fans on the edge of their seats. But, in an unexpected twist, a mere 100 grams of excess weight crushed her dreams of winning a medal. The silver medal was within her grasp, but the rules were unyielding. Vinesh appealed the decision in the CAS court, clinging to the hope that her Olympic dreams could be revived. However, the appeal was rejected, leaving her with a heavy heart but a spirit that remained unbroken.

Despite the setback, Vinesh remained active on social media, where she continued to connect with her fans, who showered her with unwavering support. Her new Instagram post captured the attention of many and sparked an outpouring of love and admiration reflecting the sentiment of many who still see her as a champion, regardless of the official outcome.

However, the story doesn’t end here. After announcing her retirement from wrestling, Vinesh may have set her sights on an entirely new arena—politics. According to Business Today, Phogat family suggests that she might contest in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Despite her earlier statements about staying away from active politics, it seems that Vinesh could be preparing for a face-off with her cousin Babita Phogat, herself a celebrated wrestler, in a battle that could electrify the state.

Vinesh received a grand welcome upon her return to India, with Congress MP Deepender Hooda personally greeting her at the airport. Could this be a sign of her political allegiance? While Vinesh remains tight-lipped about her plans, the nation eagerly watches, waiting for her next move. The wrestler who fought valiantly on the mat may soon be grappling with a new challenge in the political ring.