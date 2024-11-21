Delhi is currently experiencing extreme pollution, with the AQI surpassing 450, placing the city in the 'severe' category.

Due to the rising pollution levels, schools in various cities such as Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram have been shut down, with online classes now being conducted. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in these areas has worsened considerably, prompting this measure.

Despite the widespread pollution, the air quality at the crematorium in Gurugram, NCR turned out to be the cleanest. On Tuesday evening, the AQI at the crematorium was recorded at 83, while in several other parts of Gurugram, the AQI was around 350.

Given the frequent smoke from burning pyres at the crematorium, it is surprising that the AQI at Gurugram's crematorium is 83, especially when other parts of the city are experiencing much worse air quality, with an AQI around 350.

Delhi is currently experiencing extreme pollution, with the AQI surpassing 450, placing the city in the 'severe' category. As pollution levels continue to rise, the Delhi government has imposed GRAP-4, which includes imposing restrictions on several categories of vehicles entering and exiting the national capital to curb the worsening air quality.

In response to the poor AQI, Delhi University has postponed in-person classes and will continue with online classes until November 23. The university is scheduled to reopen on November 25.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.