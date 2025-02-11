The actress has publicly defended her ‘friend’ Samay Raina, stating that while the comments made on the show were "distasteful", they don't warrant jail time.

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia sparked outrage with an explicit question on comedian Samay Raina's show ‘India's Got Latent’, asking a contestant to choose between watching their parents have sex daily or joining in once. The comment drew severe backlash on social media, prompting Ranveer to apologise and request the show's makers to remove the offending clip.

The matter escalated when a resident of Guwahati filed a complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija, alleging that they promoted obscenity in a publicly accessible online show. Following this, Mumbai police reached out to these offenders requesting they appear before investigators and cooperate with the ongoing inquiry into the controversy. YouTube has recently taken down a contentious episode following a notice from the Modi government.

Amid this, internet sensation Uorfi Javed has publicly defended her ‘friend’ Samay Raina, stating that while the comments made on the show were "distasteful", they don't warrant jail time. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said: “You don't like certain people you don't like the things they do or say but demanding for them to go to jail for that? Are you serious? Ummmm… I don't know. Samay is a friend, I have his back but even the rest of the people on the panel what they said was distasteful yes but I don't think they deserve to go to jail for that.”

Uorfi had previously appeared on Samay Raina's show and walked out due to distasteful comments. She addressed the situation and shared that two contestants on the show abused her and debased her infront of everybody, prompting her to walk out. Despite the earlier incident, she clarified that Samay had consoled her and they had no issues. Their friendly bond was further evident when Samay appeared on Uorfi's show "Follow Kar Lo Yaar" last year.