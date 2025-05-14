Amid reports of "nuclear leakage" in Pakistan post Indian strikes under 'Operation Sindoor', a viral AI-generated video has surfaced online, demonstrating how nuclear attacks will impact the world.

Amid reports of "nuclear leakage" in Pakistan post Indian strikes under 'Operation Sindoor', a viral AI-generated video has surfaced online, demonstrating how nuclear attacks will impact the world. In the viral video, shared by Zack D Films on Instagram, it is shown what will happen if the "world's biggest nuclear bomb" landed in New York City.

"The 50 megaton explosion would instantly vaporize everything within a two mile radius. The blast wave would flatten building upto 20 miles away, turning skyscrapers into rubble. And a fireball over five miles wide would ignite everything in its path. The shockwaves would shatter windows as far as New Jersey. The mushroom cloud would rise 40 miles into the air", said the voiceover.

It also suggested that the radiation would contaminate the area for decades, leaving no survivors.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Technology moved on quicker than the spiritual evolution of humans. We are too clever and not kind enough", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Yall think this is amazing... I think this should have never been created by any race on Earth - - - WE ARE NOT THE SAME."

Pak's nuclear site not targeted

Meanwhile, India has firmly denied reports that it hit Pak's nuclear site - Kirana Hills - during the recent airstrikes. "We have not hit Kirana Hills -- whatever is there. I did not brief about it in my briefing on Operation Sindoor yesterday", said Air Marshal AK Bharti.

In a lighter moment during the same session, he further added, “Thank you for telling us Kirana Hills houses nuclear installations. We did not know about it".