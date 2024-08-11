Amid marriage rumours, Sania Mirza takes big step, shares video

Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, makes headlines frequently for her glitzy appearance. She frequently updates her Instagram account with stunning photos and videos. Her beauty and fitness have impressed her followers as a result. Recently, Sania Mirza posted a video.

In her video, Sania Mirza discussed the tennis training regimen. The Sania Mirza Tennis Academy was established in March 2013 with the goal of giving Indian tennis players access to top-notch instruction. Sania Mirza announced that a five-day training session will take place in her academy from September 9–13. Kids between the ages of 12 and 18 are welcome to take part.

Since her split from Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza's name has been associated with numerous individuals. A few days prior, there were also rumours that Indian cricket player Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza were getting married. Mohammed Shami had been upset about this as well. Let us tell you that Sania Mirza makes a lot of money off the tennis court in a variety of ways. She is seen promoting numerous brands, which increases her revenue streams outside of sports.