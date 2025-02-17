Over 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip so far at the world's largest human gathering.

A huge footfall of devotees continues to gather at Prayagraj amid the ongoing Mahakumbh. So far, 53 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. This process will continue for the next nine days till February 26. However, several devotees are facing problems in reaching the holy site.

To keep the fair running smoothly, the entry of vehicles in the fair area has been stopped. All types of passes have also been reportedly cancelled. Meanwhile, a video is being shared on social media by linking it to the Maha Kumbh. In this video, a modified goods-carrying vehicle is seen running on the railway track. Some social media users claimed that it is the only option to reach Prayagraj while avoiding the crowd.

While sharing the video, an X user wrote, 'Tell me who wants to go to Prayagraj. Everyone is getting a chance to go to Maha Kumbh for free. Come quickly.' Another user wrote, "Last option to go to Maha Kumbh, because there is no space to even put feet in trains. Bus tickets have already been booked and if you go with a personal vehicle, the police are stopping you 100-150 kms before and sending you back." However, the viral video is of some railway work where the vehicle is being used to bring goods before laying a new railway line at a place. Check out the video here:

