Comedian Kunal Kamra is in the midst of a controversy after calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a "traitor" (Gaddar) during a stand-up comedy show. This remark didn't sit well with Shiv Sena workers, who vandalised the venue, The Habitat, in Mumbai and filed an FIR against Kamra. Despite being summoned and facing backlash, Kamra has refused to apologise, stating that the government's inability to take a joke doesn't change his rights.

The controversy has sparked reactions from various celebrities, including comedian Tanmay Bhat, who addressed the issue in a video on his YouTube channel. In the video, Tanmay Bhat is joined by fellow comedians Rohan Joshi, Aditya Kulshrestha, and Kaustubh Agarwal, as they share their reactions to the humorous memes circulating about Kunal Kamra.

Tanmay Bhat kicked off the video with a witty remark, "Welcome to the episode with the only comedians safe right now." He later added, "It's been an interesting week for comedy." Tanmay shared that he started receiving concerned messages after Kunal Kamra's controversy, saying, "Whenever a comedian gets into trouble, I get asked, 'Tanmay, are you okay?'" Aditya Kulshrestha chimed in with a humorous comment, jokingly expressing jealousy that Tanmay hadn't gotten into trouble during the Samay Raina controversy.

Bhat further shared a humorous anecdote in the video, recalling how he would ask Balraj, the owner of The Habitat, to display his photo alongside other comedians at the venue. Rohan Joshi quickly quipped, "Abhi waha bahot jagah hai" (Now there's a lot of space there), poking fun at the fact that The Habitat was recently vandalised, leaving ample space for new photos.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra has has approached the Madras High Court, seeking transit anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR lodged against him in Mumbai. This move suggests that Kamra is taking proactive measures to protect himself from potential arrest or legal repercussions.