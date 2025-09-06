Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case

'What happens in one room...': Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni

Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker, from Khudgarz to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in Ladakh, video goes viral with 11.9 million views

Sargun Mehta turns 37: A look at her inspiring journey from television star to queen of Punjabi cinema

Gujarat: Cargo ropeway at Pavagadh Hill temple breaks down, leaving 6 people dead

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh wrap up Dhamaal 4 shoot; film to clash with Love & War on...

Why didn’t MS Dhoni’s 2010 Asia Cup win after 15 years get the spotlight it deserved?

Amid job cuts, top expert issues BIG warning on AI: 'We're looking at world where...'

Have Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani named their daughter? Param Sundari actor says 'soch rahe hain...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case

TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case

'What happens in one room...': Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni

Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni

Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker, from Khudgarz to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeViral

VIRAL

Amid job cuts, top expert issues BIG warning on AI: 'We're looking at world where...'

Roman Yampolskiy, a computer science professor in the US, said even coders and prompt engineers will not be safe from the upcoming onslaught of layoffs. The tech expert's warning comes at a time companies around the world are swiftly implementing AI systems to cut costs and boost revenue.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 05:46 PM IST

Amid job cuts, top expert issues BIG warning on AI: 'We're looking at world where...'
Yampolskiy's comments add to the growing chorus that AI is set to replace humans widely and quickly.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A top expert has issued a stern warning on artificial intelligence (AI), saying the rapidly-evolving technology could leave a whopping 99 percent of workers jobless in roughly five years. Roman Yampolskiy, a computer science professor at the University of Louisville in the US, said that even coders and prompt engineers will not be safe from the upcoming onslaught of layoffs. The tech expert's warning comes at a time companies around the world are swiftly implementing AI systems to cut costs, laying off significant proportions of their workforce as a result.

What did Roman Yampolskiy say on AI layoffs?

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Yampolskiy said: "We're looking at a world where we have levels of unemployment we've never seen before. Not talking about 10 per cent unemployment, which is scary, but 99 percent." He predicted that artificial general intelligence (AGI) -- where AI imitates the human brain -- will likely arrive by 2027. The professor added the labour market would tumble a few years after that as AI tools and humanoid robots make employing humans uneconomical.

All jobs will be automated, warns Yampolskiy

Yampolskiy said on the podcast: "If I can just get, you know, a USD 20 subscription or a free model to do what an employee does. First, anything on a computer will be automated. And next, I think humanoid robots are maybe 5 years behind. So in five years, all the physical labour can also be automated." He added, "All jobs will be automated, then there is no plan B. You cannot retrain."

Will AI replace humans at such a large scale?

Yampolskiy's comments add to the growing chorus that AI is set to replace humans widely and quickly. In a recent statement, AI startup Anthropic's chief executive officer (CEO) Dario Amodei warned that all entry-level office jobs may be gone within just five years. Mo Gawdat, a former Google executive, once said that AI will spare no one, including even CEOs, and the "hell" will break loose as early as 2027.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tejja Sajja slams reporter for 'questioning' his faith towards Lord Rama, Hanuman: 'Why question our dharma when love stories are repeated'
Tejja Sajja slams reporter for 'questioning' faith towards Lord Rama, Hanuman
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday dance to Jumma Chumma De De at Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri wrap up party - Watch
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday dance to Jumma Chumma De De - Watch viral video
Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory
Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam
Will government scrap 18% GST on educational services? Popular online tutor Khan Sir appeals to PM Modi
Will govt scrap 18% GST on educational services? Khan Sir appeals to PM Modi
The Conjuring Last Rites movie review: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga bid perfect farewell to Ed & Lorraine Warren in franchise's best instalment
The Conjuring 4 review: Patrick, Vera bid perfect to Ed & Lorraine Warren
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE