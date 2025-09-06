Amid job cuts, top expert issues BIG warning on AI: 'We're looking at world where...'

Roman Yampolskiy, a computer science professor in the US, said even coders and prompt engineers will not be safe from the upcoming onslaught of layoffs. The tech expert's warning comes at a time companies around the world are swiftly implementing AI systems to cut costs and boost revenue.

A top expert has issued a stern warning on artificial intelligence (AI), saying the rapidly-evolving technology could leave a whopping 99 percent of workers jobless in roughly five years. Roman Yampolskiy, a computer science professor at the University of Louisville in the US, said that even coders and prompt engineers will not be safe from the upcoming onslaught of layoffs. The tech expert's warning comes at a time companies around the world are swiftly implementing AI systems to cut costs, laying off significant proportions of their workforce as a result.

What did Roman Yampolskiy say on AI layoffs?

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Yampolskiy said: "We're looking at a world where we have levels of unemployment we've never seen before. Not talking about 10 per cent unemployment, which is scary, but 99 percent." He predicted that artificial general intelligence (AGI) -- where AI imitates the human brain -- will likely arrive by 2027. The professor added the labour market would tumble a few years after that as AI tools and humanoid robots make employing humans uneconomical.

All jobs will be automated, warns Yampolskiy

Yampolskiy said on the podcast: "If I can just get, you know, a USD 20 subscription or a free model to do what an employee does. First, anything on a computer will be automated. And next, I think humanoid robots are maybe 5 years behind. So in five years, all the physical labour can also be automated." He added, "All jobs will be automated, then there is no plan B. You cannot retrain."

Will AI replace humans at such a large scale?

Yampolskiy's comments add to the growing chorus that AI is set to replace humans widely and quickly. In a recent statement, AI startup Anthropic's chief executive officer (CEO) Dario Amodei warned that all entry-level office jobs may be gone within just five years. Mo Gawdat, a former Google executive, once said that AI will spare no one, including even CEOs, and the "hell" will break loose as early as 2027.