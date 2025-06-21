As Iran Israel war enters its second week with the latter launching fresh strikes, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s old social media posts have now gone viral. These posts, which have now resurfaced, have sparked both interest and uncertainty. Khamenei posted these tweets a little more than a decade ago, reflecting his life and his opinions on many significant aspects. In some of his tweets (now posts on X), leader of the Islamic Republic opened about his interests and revealed that he liked reading books and was not a “cinema person” and shared an anecdote from his childhood, when he wore clerical robes to school to appear “naughty and playful.”

As Iran Israel war enters its second week with the latter launching fresh strikes, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s old social media posts have now gone viral. These posts, which have now resurfaced, have sparked both interest and uncertainty. Khamenei posted these tweets a little more than a decade ago, reflecting his life and his opinions on many significant aspects. In some of his tweets (now posts on X), leader of the Islamic Republic opened about his interests and revealed that he liked reading books and was not a “cinema person” and shared an anecdote from his childhood, when he wore clerical robes to school to appear “naughty and playful.”

Ayatollah turns marriage counsellor

His posts from 2013 have massively gone viral in which he gave relationship advice to men. “You can't leave all the tasks to your wife and then criticise her. Even if she’s a scientist or a politician, within the family, she’s still a flower,” Khamenei posted in September 2013. The post turned out to be quite impressive. The year saw many such posts, among which one elaborated on a husband's responsibility towards his wife. “Man has a responsibility to understand woman’s needs and feelings and must not be neglectful toward her emotional state,” the Supreme Leader adviced.

Social media calls him ‘feminist’

However, social media users took his old posts in jest and called them “feminist”. Many users even jokingly suggested that Khamenei should quit as the Supreme Leader and take up a full-time job as a marriage counsellor. A user wrote, “Iran already has truclear weapons,” said one user.

Memories of a young Khamenei that shaped who he is. pic.twitter.com/10YfsctDIY — Hedo (@Emperor_Hedo) June 20, 2025

“Part-time supreme leader, full-time marriage counsellor and book reviewer," said another user. While a third joked, “Born to be a marriage counsellor, forced to be an Ayatollah.” Another user joked, “Very supreme of the supreme leader to come out as a feminist.”

Not just old posts, his recent X posts have also garnered attention for his unique thoughts. A post shows him watering a plant and the caption read, “Planting a tree is absolutely a religious, revolutionary act.” The users did not take this post also seriously and joked, “Someone please take power away from him and fulfil his destiny of being a sorrowing Sufi poet.”