Amid IndiGo flight cancellations, Harsh Goenka's post captures what passengers experience: 'Name change announced....'

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, is known for his humorous and satirical posts on social media. He often shares funny takes on everyday life, food, travel, and current events. Taking a dig at the IndiGo ongoing disruption, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at the airport, Goenka joked, suggesting the airline's name should be changed to "ItDidn'tGo".

Harsh Goenka's humorous take on IndiGo's flight cancellations, "ItDidn'tGo", has resonated with stranded passengers. The post sparked a flurry of memes and jokes on social media, with many sharing their own experiences of delayed and cancelled flights. Some users praised Goenka's comedic timing, calling him the "new stand-up comedian". Others shared their own humorous takes, saying "even the logo wants a rebrand" or "Sir, अगली बार अगर फ्लाइट delay हो जाए तो confidently कहेंगे — ItDidntGo". The backlash against IndiGo has been fueled by stories of travellers missing important commitments due to last-minute cancellations.



IndiGo disruptions: DGCA orders high-level inquiry

A large number of passengers faced inconvenience across the country, as IndiGo flights faced delays and cancellations. In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday ordered the constitution of a high-level, four-member committee to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to widespread operational disruptions at IndiGo Airlines. According to an official order, the DGCA noted that IndiGo failed to adequately prepare for the implementation of revised Duty Period, Flight Duty Period, Flight Time Limitations, and Prescribed Rest Periods under the FDTL CAR 2024. These norms, phased in after a Delhi High Court ruling earlier this year, required airlines to strengthen manpower planning and roster restructuring, and to ensure a seamless transition to the new fatigue-management framework.

Despite repeated instructions, the regulator observed that IndiGo struggled to accurately forecast crew availability, complete training on time, and realign duty rosters. As a result, cascading delays and cancellations began surfacing in late November 2025, eventually rising to 170-200 cancellations per day, far higher than at other carriers. The DGCA stated that this pointed to "deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning," warranting an independent examination. The newly formed committee comprises Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, and senior safety officials Captain Kapil Manglik and Captain Lokesh Rampal. They have been tasked with "identifying the underlying causes leading to widespread operational disruptions" and "assessing the adequacy of manpower planning, fluctuating roster systems, and implementation preparedness in the context of FTDL CAR 2024".They will also review IndiGo's compliance with the revised FDTL provisions and IndiGo's compliance with the revised FDTL provisions.